PM discusses bilateral cooperation with US Secretary of State

Strengthening bilateral cooperation with the United States in narcotic and cybercrime suppression, disaster relief and military exercises were among the topics discussed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.

The PM met the secretary on the margins of the ASEAN-US Summit and East Asia Summit currently being held in Vientiane, Laos PDR.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsab said the two countries discussed cooperation to address immediate problems faced by their citizens, including drugs, cybercrime and natural disasters.

The PM said Thailand will continue cooperation in national security with the US, such as the Cobra Gold military exercises and knowledge exchange in the military, education, narcotic suppression, and new technology in preventing transnational crimes and online scamming, he said.

For economic cooperation, Thailand and the US will work together to promote trade and investment, as well as collaborate on various forms of disaster management, including enhancing technology and expertise to reduce risks and damages from disasters, said Jirayu.

The two also discussed regional cooperation, with Thailand serving as a bridge builder to promote peace, stability, and prosperity at both the regional and global levels, while supporting the constructive role of the US in resolving ongoing conflicts in ASEAN.

Secretary Blinken congratulated Paetongtarn on her selection as prime minister and forming a new cabinet, and expressed condolences to victims of the flooding in several provinces of Thailand.