IMF official says Asia clearly the powerhouse of global economy

"This is the most dynamic region of the world. It has a huge amount of labour force. A lot of that is also the skilled labour force. It's a region which is highly integrated into global supply chains. And lastly, it's a region which has seen a huge increase in productivity growth," Srinivasan told Xinhua in an interview earlier this week.

"For these three reasons, this region is contributing much more than other regions," he said.

In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released on Tuesday, the IMF maintained its global growth forecast in 2024 at 3.2 %, consistent with its projection in July. Emerging and developing Asia, meanwhile, is expected to grow by 5.3 %.

WASHINGTON - Asia, which is contributing 60 per cent to global growth, is the powerhouse of the global economy, said Krishna Srinivasan, director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Asia and Pacific Department.