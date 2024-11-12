Low-altitude flights help to beat traffic woes

As two core cities within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Guangzhou and Shenzhen not only have large economic volumes and strong industrial foundations but also numerous private enterprises.

The two cities also share economic development links, strong demand for passenger and freight transportation, and frequent and close business exchanges, he said.

Currently, ground transportation from Shenzhen to Guangzhou Haixinsha takes more than 120 minutes, and from Haixinsha to Baiyun Airport, it is more than 50 minutes.

With the newly launched helicopter service, it only takes 30 minutes by air to fly from Shenzhen to Haixinsha, and another two minutes for security checks.

It takes only 18 minutes by air to fly from Haixinsha to Baiyun Airport, plus two minutes for a security check.

Zheng Caixiong

China Daily

Asia News Network