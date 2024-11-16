Paetongtarn meets Xi in Lima, seeks closer Thailand-China relations

Thailand is seeking closer economic, trade, cultural, educational and modern technology ties with China to mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2025, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Friday.
She made the remarks when meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, according to government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.
Jirayu said the PM affirmed Thailand's readiness to cooperate with China both bilaterally and multilaterally, especially within the APEC framework and to jointly safeguard the free-trade system.
Thailand would also support China in hosting the APEC Summit in 2026 and looked forward to welcoming the president and first lady to commemorate the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand relations next year, which is also considered a golden year for Thailand-China friendship, she said.
"Thailand is ready to exchange and learn from China's experiences in addressing poverty, as well as policies for combating natural disasters, manufacturing and space technologies, future industries, and electric vehicles, along with other forms of clean energy,” she said.
Paetongtarn added that Thailand is prepared to cooperate under the concept of the Global Civilisation Initiative, which aims to promote soft power to foster cultural exchanges and tourism between the two countries. She thanked China for supporting Thailand's bid to become a member of BRICS, an intergovernmental organisation that aims to increase economic and geopolitical cooperation among its member countries.
Currently the bloc has nine members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Xi said China stands ready to work with Thailand to carry forward the traditional friendship, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, deepen exchanges on governance experience, advance mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields, support the modernisation of both countries and push forward the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future.
Xi called on the two countries to enhance cultural, educational, and youth exchanges, organise such events as the enshrinement of the Buddha tooth relic in Thailand, deepen the bonds between their citizens, and pass on the China-Thailand friendship for future generations.
China is also willing to strengthen coordination and communication with Thailand within multilateral mechanisms such as the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, ASEAN, BRICS, and APEC, to safeguard the unity and cooperation of ASEAN and regional nations and contribute to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, said the Chinese president.