Paetongtarn meets Xi in Lima, seeks closer Thailand-China relations

Thailand is seeking closer economic, trade, cultural, educational and modern technology ties with China to mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2025, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Friday.

She made the remarks when meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, according to government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

Jirayu said the PM affirmed Thailand's readiness to cooperate with China both bilaterally and multilaterally, especially within the APEC framework and to jointly safeguard the free-trade system.

Thailand would also support China in hosting the APEC Summit in 2026 and looked forward to welcoming the president and first lady to commemorate the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand relations next year, which is also considered a golden year for Thailand-China friendship, she said.

"Thailand is ready to exchange and learn from China's experiences in addressing poverty, as well as policies for combating natural disasters, manufacturing and space technologies, future industries, and electric vehicles, along with other forms of clean energy,” she said.