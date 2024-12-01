Thai government donates 3M baht in aid to UN for refugees and displaced people

Pinsuda Jayanama, Director-General of the Department of International Organizations, hosted the event, which was attended by Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand, Tammi Sharpe, Representative of UNHCR Multi-Country Office in Thailand, and Samir Wanmali, WFP’s Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific.

"Thailand recognizes its shared responsibility to join hands with the international community, and step forward in addressing the immense humanitarian needs," said Pinsuda Jayanama, Director-General of the Department of International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agency representatives each expressed their gratitude for the generous contribution and affirmed their commitment to ensuring that the funds are used to provide life-saving support to vulnerable families and children.

Unicef will deploy the funds to support activities that provide emergency nutrition and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services to families and children, particularly those displaced near the Thailand-Myanmar border.