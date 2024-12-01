Thai government donates 3M baht in aid to UN for refugees and displaced people

Pinsuda Jayanama, Director-General of the Department of International Organizations, hosted the event, which was attended by Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand, Tammi Sharpe, Representative of UNHCR Multi-Country Office in Thailand, and Samir Wanmali, WFP’s Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific.
"Thailand recognizes its shared responsibility to join hands with the international community, and step forward in addressing the immense humanitarian needs," said Pinsuda Jayanama, Director-General of the Department of International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The agency representatives each expressed their gratitude for the generous contribution and affirmed their commitment to ensuring that the funds are used to provide life-saving support to vulnerable families and children.
Unicef will deploy the funds to support activities that provide emergency nutrition and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services to families and children, particularly those displaced near the Thailand-Myanmar border.
WFP will use the funds to support its lifesaving humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, where it was able to restore the ration to the full amount of $12.50 per person per month for the entire Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar camps with critical contributions from partners.
The funds to UNHCR will complement the agency’s ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees, asylum-seekers, and stateless people.
“Unicef is deeply grateful to the Royal Thai Government for its ongoing commitment to supporting the most vulnerable children and families in Myanmar,” said Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand. “The humanitarian crisis in Myanmar is deteriorating, with over 3.4 million people already displaced across the country, more than 30 % of whom are children. Severe climate events such as flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi have made the situation even more dire, with more families unable to access clean water and nutrition for their children. This contribution will deliver life-saving services to children caught in devastating circumstances, offering them a chance at a brighter future."
“Our sincere gratitude goes to the Royal Thai Government for their latest contribution towards WFP’s support to the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh," said Samir Wanmali, Regional Director for the World Food Programme in Asia and the Pacific. "This contribution will ensure that the Rohingya continue to receive life-saving cash and food. We greatly value our partnership with the Royal Thai Government, not only with regards to WFP’s humanitarian programmes in the region but also the leadership role it plays in ASEAN and beyond.”
"As a country that has generously hosted people fleeing conflict for decades and at a time when record numbers of people are forcibly displaced and urgent needs continue to grow, Thailand’s donation of 1,000,000 THB in unearmarked funds is a crucial show of support," said UNHCR Representative, Tammi Sharpe. "It strengthens our efforts to assist forcibly displaced people and stateless persons wherever the need is greatest. We deeply value this contribution and remain committed to working together to find lasting solutions for the thousands of refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless people in Thailand."