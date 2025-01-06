Chinese actor Xingxing reported missing near Thai-Myanmar border

Meanwhile, the Chinese consulate in Chiang Mai told Global Times on Monday that it received a phone call from Xingxing’s family on Friday about his alleged disappearance in Tak’s Mae Sot district, which lies on the Myanmar border.

“The consulate has provided detailed information on how the situation will be handled and has kept communication open with the family,” a consulate staff member said.

“We will continue following up on the case in line with relevant regulations, ensuring the safety and legal rights of Chinese citizens within our jurisdiction,” the official said.

Citing a China Newsweek report, the Global Times said that the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar has said it is closely monitoring the situation and considers it a matter of great importance. The mission has also reportedly kicked off an investigation.

Jiajia’s post reportedly caught significant attention within the Chinese entertainment industry, with many actors sharing the post to help locate Xingxing quickly.

The missing actor has featured in several Chinese TV series, including “Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red Moon Pact”, “The Tale of Rose” and “Under the Skin”.