Chinese actor Xingxing reported missing near Thai-Myanmar border

A social media post about the alleged disappearance of Chinse actor Xingxing at the Thailand-Myanmar border went viral among netizens on Monday.
According to the Global Times, a Chinese English-language newspaper, Xingxing’s girlfriend, identified only as Jiajia, shared details of his alleged disappearance on China’s social-media platform Sina Weibo.
She said the actor had decided to join a shoot in Thailand after successfully auditioning for a part advertised on an actors’ group chat and contacting the production coordinator on WeChat.
Jiajia said that Xingxing, whose real name is Wang Xing, took a flight to Bangkok from Shanghai on Friday and was picked up at Suvarnabhumi Airport by a vehicle arranged by the cast.
She added that Xingxing had been told that they were heading to the shoot’s opening ceremony, but the tracking data showed that the route became increasingly deviated and contact was lost near the Thailand-Myanmar border at around noon Beijing time on Friday, she said.
Since losing contact with the actor, Jiajia contacted Shanghai police, the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok and the Chinese consulate in Chiang Mai. She added that she was also considering flying to Bangkok on Monday to follow up on the case.
Meanwhile, the Chinese consulate in Chiang Mai told Global Times on Monday that it received a phone call from Xingxing’s family on Friday about his alleged disappearance in Tak’s Mae Sot district, which lies on the Myanmar border.
“The consulate has provided detailed information on how the situation will be handled and has kept communication open with the family,” a consulate staff member said.
“We will continue following up on the case in line with relevant regulations, ensuring the safety and legal rights of Chinese citizens within our jurisdiction,” the official said.
Citing a China Newsweek report, the Global Times said that the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar has said it is closely monitoring the situation and considers it a matter of great importance. The mission has also reportedly kicked off an investigation.
Jiajia’s post reportedly caught significant attention within the Chinese entertainment industry, with many actors sharing the post to help locate Xingxing quickly.
The missing actor has featured in several Chinese TV series, including “Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red Moon Pact”, “The Tale of Rose” and “Under the Skin”.