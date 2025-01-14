Abduction of Chinese actor hurting tourism from China

According to a Bloomberg report on Monday, cancellations of flights from China to Thailand jumped 155% over the weekend compared with the same period last year, citing data from travel analytics firm ForwardKeys.

The cancellations were triggered by the disappearance of Xingxing, whose real name is Wang Xing, in Tak’s Mae Sot district early this month. The actor was later rescued by Thai police from a scam centre where he had been lured by human traffickers.

Bloomberg noted that news of his plight has gone viral on social media, with some saying they are now cancelling plans to visit Thailand.

“Hong Kong singer Eason Chan cancelled a sold-out Bangkok concert originally slated to be held on February 22, citing safety concerns for Chinese fans travelling to Thailand,” Bloomberg said, adding that Chinese comedian Zhao Benshan also postponed a performance in Bangkok on the same day.