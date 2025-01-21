Japan’s Education Ministry eyes using digital textbooks as official schoolbooks

The education ministry is considering giving digital textbooks, which are currently used as substitute teaching materials for paper textbooks, an official status to be used as school textbooks, according to sources. The ministry is also aiming to introduce a new system to allow individual boards of education to choose from either paper or digital textbooks, the sources said.

The move is likely to spark debate as it would drastically transform what form textbooks — the foundation of the country’s school education system — should take.

The Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry is expected to present the points at issue, including such proposals, to a working group of the Central Council for Education at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Digital textbooks are the digitized version of paper textbooks and have the same content as paper textbooks. Students can view digitized content on terminals provided to each of them.

The ministry plans to present two major points at issue to the working group. First, calling for a review of the status of digital textbooks from substitute teaching materials to official school textbooks. They will also become subject to the government screening of school textbooks and free distribution. Secondly, individual boards of education will choose from either paper or digital textbooks.