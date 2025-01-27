US arms exports hit record in 2024 on Ukraine-related demand

The figures from the Biden administration's final year underpin expectations of stronger sales for US weapons makers like Lockheed Martin , General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman, whose shares are forecast to climb amid rising global instability.

During his presidential campaign, Republican Donald Trump said allies should spend more on their own defenses. Trump wants other members of NATO to spend 5% of their gross domestic product on defense – a huge increase from the current 2% goal and a level that no NATO country, including the United States, currently reaches.

Defense contractors are straining to meet the surge of demand that has mushroomed as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Global ministries of defense have been lining up to submit orders to boost their inventories, while the US is seeking to replenish stockpiles of weaponry and munitions sent to Kyiv.