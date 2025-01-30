Joy and relief for parents of Thai hostages released by Hamas

The parents of Surasak – Chanda Prachanan and Khammee Lamnao – could not contain their happiness after hearing the good news. Khammee said she wants to meet her son at the airport, so she can give him a big hug.

She said through all these painful months, she always believed that her son was alive. She thanked officials for their encouragement and Hamas for releasing her son.

Viras Tanna, father of Buri Ram native Phongsak Tanna who is one of five hostages released on Thursday, said he was so happy that he could not sleep.

He said that he had followed up with several agencies and media outlets, saying that he was hoping that his son was still alive as there was no official confirmation.

Sarayut Thongsri from Buri Ram Provincial Labour Office revealed that five Buri Ram natives had died and three others were still detained.

Phongsak is the third hostage released, following two Buri Ram natives who had been released earlier, he said, adding that 809 Buri Ram natives still worked in Israel.