Enhance your northern escape with a trip to Athita the Hidden Court Chiang Saen

Bangkok, Thailand – 24 June 2024 - Bitkub NFT, Thailand's leading NFT (Non-Fungible Token) platform, serves as a primary NFT marketplace, functioning as a center for creators to use NFTs in a variety of ways. In collaboration with Athita The Hidden Court Hotel, Chiang Saen, a hidden gem in Chiang Saen, they are launching a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) accommodation package. This package allows everyone to enjoy wonderfully crafted wooden rooms and villas made with over a million bricks, paying homage to Chiang Saen's rich history.
Athita The Hidden Court Hotel, Chiang Saen, is located in Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai Province, just 70 meters from the riverside. The hotel's design concept reflects the town's cultural heritage, constructed with bricks similar to those used in nearby ancient temples and pagodas. The rooms, café, and restaurant feature traditional teak wood and bricks, offering an authentic Thai experience. Guests can enjoy views of the 700-year-old Wat Athi Ton Kaew, relax by the swimming pool, or watch the sunset. The hotel also offers incredible views of the Golden Triangle, where the borders of three countries meet along the Mekong River.
Bitkub NFT offers a special opportunity for everyone to own an NFT and redeem it for accommodation. The details are as follows:
The Hidden Gem Wellness Package: available for stays from June through September 30, 2024. See more at https://medium.com/@bitkubchain
- Athita The Hidden Court Chiang Saen - The hidden gem wellness Package 01 Stay Period JUN - 30 SEP 2024
The Hidden Gem Wellness Package: available for stays from October through April 30, 2025. See more at https://medium.com/@bitkubchain
- Athita The Hidden Court Chiang Saen - The hidden gem wellness Package 01 Stay Period OCT 2024 - 30 APR 2025
You can own the "Athita The Hidden Court Chiang Saen - The Hidden Gem Wellness" NFT collection and enjoy an exclusive and relaxing stay here.