“T-OSH” invites you to join OAIC 2024: Embracing transformation for future safety

The T-OSH, a public organization under the supervision of the Minister of Labor, is responsible for researching, developing, supporting the establishment of standards, and creating knowledge and innovations related to occupational safety, health, and the work environment. T-OSH collaborates with both government and private sectors. Since 2022, T-OSH has organized two editions of the T-OSH Avenue International Conference (OAIC), attracting more than 6,500 participants through both onsite and online channels.

Mr. Nanchai Panyasurarit, Director of the T-OSH, emphasized the significance of this event, stating, "OAIC 2024 aims to exchange knowledge and experiences in occupational safety, health, and the work environment. We will have world-class speakers sharing insights and new innovations to enhance workplace safety, along with opportunities to build international networks."

This year’s conference will focus on utilizing smart technology to improve safety and will be structured around three core mechanisms: Reactive, Preventative, and Proactive approaches.

Additionally, the event will feature renowned global speakers, lectures, and panel discussions from leading experts who will share their knowledge and experiences in adapting and advancing safety practices. Attendees will also have the chance to witness demonstrations of technologies that can enhance workplace safety and engage with international networks to exchange experiences and build strong collaborative partnerships.

Join us in creating a safe and sustainable future together. Register for the event at https://oaic.multithai.com/register-en/ or find more information at www.tosh.or.th.