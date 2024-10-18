EVA Air recognized with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Reader’s Choice Awards in the United States

Taipei, Taiwan (11 October, 2024) – Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards today, and EVA Air has proudly secured a top 10 spot. The airline was voted number 9 by U.S. readers in the Best International Airlines category. These awards are among the longest-running and most prestigious in the travel industry, recognizing excellence globally. This recognition highlights EVA Air’s outstanding dedication to delivering a first-class experience in the skies, comfort, and safety.

Condé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine known for curating content that inspires, informs, and empowers readers to explore the world. With a strong emphasis on luxury, comfort, and cultural exploration, Condé Nast Traveler continues to be a trusted source for millions of travelers around the globe. More than 575,000 of its readers across the United States submitted responses rating their travel experiences worldwide, which was open for voting between April 1 and June 30, 2024.