CIB collaborates with AIS to boost public protection by launching the *1185# Aunjai Report End of Scammer

Prathana Leelapanang, Chief Consumer Business Officer AIS, stated, “We prioritize ensuring our customers can use our services confidently on AIS’s secure network. We are continuously working in three areas: 1. Supporting and collaborating with the police and government agencies to track, monitor, and block suspicious activities with transparent registration measures for phone numbers. 2. Developing technological tools that empower customers and the public to protect their usage and report suspicious activity themselves, such as the AIS Spam Report Center. 3. Building digital usage skills through the Aunjai Cyber project to raise awareness about cyber threats and scams. These efforts integrate collaboration with all sectors effectively.”

“Today, AIS, in collaboration with the Central Investigation Bureau and related agencies, is taking proactive steps by launching the *1185# Aunjai Report End of Scammer. This service uses an intelligent system that allows customers to report the last number they received a call from by simply dialing *1185# within 5 minutes. The system will automatically retrieve the latest scam or call center number without requiring customers to remember the number that called them. Within 48 hours, if the calling pattern of those numbers indicates suspicious activity, AIS will forward the information to the Central Investigation Bureau. We will work closely with them to investigate and block those numbers to prevent further damage and to pursue legal action against scammers decisively. This service allows reporting of all types of numbers, including landlines, mobile numbers from any network, international numbers, and VoIP numbers, without any limit on the number of reports.”

Prathana concluded, “Even with an effective reporting system, we must continue to focus on other areas. AIS is eager to support the work of the Central Investigation Bureau and other government agencies to tackle issues at their root, track down offenders, and impose the maximum legal penalties to dismantle the criminal networks of scammers through every possible channel.”

Additionally, AIS has emphasized the importance of customer care by ensuring safe usage with the 5G SIM (5G SUCI SIM) available in both SIM Card and eSIM formats. The new SIM model from AIS features enhanced security with IMSI Encryption, allowing customers to use the AIS network with greater confidence."