CIB collaborates with AIS to boost public protection by launching the *1185# Aunjai Report End of Scammer

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Thailand has partnered with AIS to further enhance customer and public protection against fraudsters by launching the *1185# Aunjai Report End of Scammer. This innovative service allows AIS customers to immediately report and block scam phone numbers—regardless of the operator—right after the call ends. Users can easily report a scammer by dialing *1185#, with the service being available for free at all times, enhancing safety with every received scam call.
Police Lieutenant General Jirabhop Bhuridej, Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), stated, “Today, cyber threats, especially call center gangs, have caused significant distress and harm to the public. CIB has mobilized efforts to eliminate call center gangs to disrupt the connections between criminals and the public, including phone signals, internet connections, ghost SIM cards, shell accounts, SMS, and social media platforms. We are working closely with network service providers, particularly AIS, to track down scammers through the Tracking & Monitoring system. Additionally, we have opened channels for AIS customers to report suspicious phone numbers through the AIS Spam Report Center, leading to arrests and legal actions against offenders in many cases. This time, we have further enhanced our collaboration with the *1185# Aunjai Report End of Scammer. This not only provides convenience for the public to report scammers immediately after hanging up but also greatly benefits police work by allowing us to see unusual usage patterns of suspicious numbers, including their contact history with victims and illegal device usage. This targeted approach enables law enforcement to track down offenders and call center gangs more swiftly.”
Prathana Leelapanang, Chief Consumer Business Officer AIS, stated, “We prioritize ensuring our customers can use our services confidently on AIS’s secure network. We are continuously working in three areas: 1. Supporting and collaborating with the police and government agencies to track, monitor, and block suspicious activities with transparent registration measures for phone numbers. 2. Developing technological tools that empower customers and the public to protect their usage and report suspicious activity themselves, such as the AIS Spam Report Center. 3. Building digital usage skills through the Aunjai Cyber project to raise awareness about cyber threats and scams. These efforts integrate collaboration with all sectors effectively.”
“Today, AIS, in collaboration with the Central Investigation Bureau and related agencies, is taking proactive steps by launching the *1185# Aunjai Report End of Scammer. This service uses an intelligent system that allows customers to report the last number they received a call from by simply dialing *1185# within 5 minutes. The system will automatically retrieve the latest scam or call center number without requiring customers to remember the number that called them. Within 48 hours, if the calling pattern of those numbers indicates suspicious activity, AIS will forward the information to the Central Investigation Bureau. We will work closely with them to investigate and block those numbers to prevent further damage and to pursue legal action against scammers decisively. This service allows reporting of all types of numbers, including landlines, mobile numbers from any network, international numbers, and VoIP numbers, without any limit on the number of reports.”
Prathana concluded, “Even with an effective reporting system, we must continue to focus on other areas. AIS is eager to support the work of the Central Investigation Bureau and other government agencies to tackle issues at their root, track down offenders, and impose the maximum legal penalties to dismantle the criminal networks of scammers through every possible channel.”
Additionally, AIS has emphasized the importance of customer care by ensuring safe usage with the 5G SIM (5G SUCI SIM) available in both SIM Card and eSIM formats. The new SIM model from AIS features enhanced security with IMSI Encryption, allowing customers to use the AIS network with greater confidence."