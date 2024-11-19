Empowering electric vehicle sustainability with Dow\'s high-performance silicone solutions

To this point, Dow offers thermal management and protection solutions that safeguard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and battery systems, as well as support for ultra-fast charging at stations. Products such as silicone synthetic leather and self-sealing silicone for tires contribute to the sustainable development and innovation of motor vehicles.



Strengthening ADAS Component Performance

As consumer demand for automotive safety and intelligence grows, the adoption of ADAS is on the rise, with manufacturers setting higher benchmarks for linearity, sensitivity, repeatability, quick response, resolution and stability in the assembly process. The choice of materials directly impacts the reliability of ADAS products, and Dow offers a diverse array of DOWSIL™ thermal management products with varying thermal conductivity levels.

Besides thermal management, Dow offers high-performance silicone solutions for electromagnetic shielding, reliable sealing, and specialized protection for ADAS. These solutions help customers tackle the challenges of designing next-generation sensor systems in a cost-effective and efficient manner.



Creating a Safety Shield for Batteries

Electric vehicle battery safety incidents, such as thermal runaway, are critical safety issues. Dow's DOWSIL™ advanced silicone materials are designed for battery fire protection, offering robust thermal stability and low flammability. These materials are tailored to enhance the durability and lifespan of various battery module types and configurations.

Dow also offers a comprehensive suite of materials, simulation environments, and application scenario testing methods to support battery manufacturers and OEMs in selecting appropriate materials and optimizing battery performance.



Driving Innovation in Supercharging Technology

New energy vehicle consumers are increasingly concerned about range anxiety while advancements in battery manufacturing technology aim to extend vehicle range. However, the current charging process presents challenges such as extended charging times and insufficient infrastructure, leading to the emergence of supercharging solutions.

Upgrading charging stations is crucial for supercharging stations, requiring high-power outputs, rapid cooling, and robust durability. Dow is exploring performance advancements of silicones in thermal conductivity, sealing, insulation, and flame retardancy. Dow focuses on three key areas in the charging facilities domain; thermal management, protection and assembly and insulation and thermal conductivity. The company offers a wide range of DOWSIL™ products to address these challenges.



Achieving "Sustainable Development" Through Innovation

Dow is committed to transforming "sustainable development" into a tangible business reality through continuous innovation and steadfast efforts. It has developed pioneering solutions in silicone synthetic leather and self-sealing silicone for self-sealing tires.

LuxSense™ silicone synthetic leather is the world's premier high-end material approved for diverse applications, including vehicle seats and interiors. It offers a soft, easy-to-clean texture, neutral scent, robust durability and a low-carbon, environmentally-friendly footprint.

SILASTIC™ self-sealing silicone for tires is an internationally pioneering solution that creates a self-sealing layer on the inner surface of tires when a tire punctures, swiftly sealing it and preserving normal tire performance. This innovative solution promotes de-leatherization, reduces carbon emissions and supports sustainable manufacturing processes.

In conclusion, Dow has introduced comprehensive solutions to reduce carbon emissions at every stage of the vehicle lifecycle, from design and development to production, usage and recycling. Over 80% of Dow's R&D projects focus on climate protection, circular economy initiatives, and safer materials development. The goal is to reduce annual net carbon emissions by 5 million tons by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.