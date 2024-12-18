Krungthai CEO showcases digital innovation capabilities in \"Bridging Gaps, Building Future\" to empower better life of all Thais at ICIS 2024

Payong emphasized that driving innovation isn't just about getting the design right but requires continuous learning and adaptation through lessons learned. This helps develop technologies and new services that precisely meet needs. Additionally, having a workable platform that can attract and retain users is crucial for creating sustainable economic value. The key to transformation is the operating model, which must be continuously adjusted and learned according to new technological needs and dynamics.

However, when driving technological adoption and digital innovation, without ensuring that both the organization and related communities can keep pace with these changes, it may result in a digital divide, leading to social inequality. The bank therefore prioritizes developing an ecosystem where all parties can efficiently collaborate to reduce technological access gaps.

As Krungthai Bank is a technology user, not a technology owner, it focuses on applying technology and innovation according to the bank's purposes, utilizing AI technology, including automation, predictive AI, machine learning, and generative AI to enhance bank operations and empower better life for all Thais.

Payong also noted that the banking sector faces ongoing challenges, predicting that in the next 5-7 years, at least 30% of banking sector workers will be affected by new technologies and innovations. The key question is whether banks can reskill employees fast enough to adapt to these changes. Moreover, rapidly adapting work processes and IT infrastructure to support changes will be crucial factors in enabling banks to compete and grow in the future. Additionally, efficiently securing funding for new technology investments must be completed quickly to support future growth.