\"EGAT CG Day 2024\" event symbolizes EGAT’s anti-corruption commitment 

Professor Dr Pisut Painmanakul, chairman of the Governance and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee at the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), presided over the opening of the event "EGAT CG Day 2024: EGAT upholds good governance toward sustainable development."

The event was also attended by Dr Prasert Sinsukprasert, chairman of EGAT's Board, along with Mr Thepparat Theppitak, EGAT governor, the board members, executives, and employees of EGAT. They all participated in a symbolic gesture against corruption to emphasize EGAT's commitment to good governance and promote awareness among all to perform duties in a correct, transparent, and fair manner. This leads to efficient operations and recognition from stakeholders across all sectors.

The event was held at the Kasem Chatikavanij Conference Hall, EGAT headquarters, on December 13, 2024.