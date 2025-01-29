PTT is “Most Valuable Thai Brand” for the 4th Consecutive Year – A Testament of Sustainable Strength 

PTT’s Brand Value was over USD 8.3 billion with a brand value growth of 25 percent over the previous year stemming from a number of initiatives including higher revenue and ongoing business excellence efforts.
This Top Brand ranking clearly reflects operations under the PTT vision of “TOGETHER FOR SUSTAINABLE THAILAND, SUSTAINABLE WORLD” in operating businesses on the principle of “Balanced Sustainability” in accordance with economic, social, or environmental organizational contexts. PTT emphasizes energy security alongside achieving goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions while accelerating the fortification and enhancement of business potentials in the Hydrocarbon Business – PTT’s Core business – together with operating lucrative and attractive non-hydrocarbon businesses in which PTT has Right-To-Play or strengths that can further uplift businesses. Furthermore, PTT has set a Net Zero Target in 2050, promoting growth in parallel with greenhouse gas reduction, driving hydrocarbon-related businesses, and implementing projects on Carbon Capture Storage: CCS, by working as an integrated team within the PTT Group and managing the organization in line with principles of good governance and corporate governance.
In addition, Brand Finance’s Thailand 50 2024 report placed PTT as the 3rd strongest Thai brand, supported by a Brand Strength Index score of 82.4/100. PTT received acclaim for their commitment to sustainable growth across environmental, social, and governance aspects. This also accentuated PTT’s position as the leader of sustainability in Thailand, with a Sustainability Perceptions Value among Thai brands of USD 748 million. Furthermore, according to Brand Finance’s ASEAN 500 2024 report released recently, PTT also ranks as the second most valuable brand among the region’s oil & gas sector.
Mr. Alex Haigh, Managing Director Asia Pacific, Brand Finance, commented: "PTT, recognized as Thailand's most valuable brand for four consecutive years, embodies excellence in sustainability management and social responsibility. This ranking by Brand Finance reaffirms PTT’s commitment to driving the Thai economy, ensuring energy security, improving quality of life, and setting the standard in the energy sector. Its focus on ‘Balanced Sustainability’ fosters trust, strengthens brand loyalty, and reinforces its reputation as a global leader in sustainability."
This ranking by Brand Finance reaffirms PTT's ability to create energy security and stability for the country, driving continuous business growth and reflecting PTT's brand image as an Icon of Sustainability. It also highlights its growing connection with consumers, strengthening brand loyalty and recognition. Furthermore, it benefits the needs of stakeholders and builds trust across all sectors, both domestically and internationally.