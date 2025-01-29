PTT is “Most Valuable Thai Brand” for the 4th Consecutive Year – A Testament of Sustainable Strength 

In addition, Brand Finance’s Thailand 50 2024 report placed PTT as the 3rd strongest Thai brand, supported by a Brand Strength Index score of 82.4/100. PTT received acclaim for their commitment to sustainable growth across environmental, social, and governance aspects. This also accentuated PTT’s position as the leader of sustainability in Thailand, with a Sustainability Perceptions Value among Thai brands of USD 748 million. Furthermore, according to Brand Finance’s ASEAN 500 2024 report released recently, PTT also ranks as the second most valuable brand among the region’s oil & gas sector.

Mr. Alex Haigh, Managing Director Asia Pacific, Brand Finance, commented: "PTT, recognized as Thailand's most valuable brand for four consecutive years, embodies excellence in sustainability management and social responsibility. This ranking by Brand Finance reaffirms PTT’s commitment to driving the Thai economy, ensuring energy security, improving quality of life, and setting the standard in the energy sector. Its focus on ‘Balanced Sustainability’ fosters trust, strengthens brand loyalty, and reinforces its reputation as a global leader in sustainability."

This ranking by Brand Finance reaffirms PTT's ability to create energy security and stability for the country, driving continuous business growth and reflecting PTT's brand image as an Icon of Sustainability. It also highlights its growing connection with consumers, strengthening brand loyalty and recognition. Furthermore, it benefits the needs of stakeholders and builds trust across all sectors, both domestically and internationally.