Metaverse in a nutshell: an introduction to the future

The difference between the internet and metaverse is that the internet is a global network comprised of billions of computers, other gadgets and servers linked together online.

The metaverse is not a competitor to the internet but rather a virtual universe accessed through the internet. Once inside, people and things interact with each other as digital avatars in a highly immersive world, buying land, playing games and socialising with users across other online platforms.

So how do we access the metaverse?

People can enter this virtual universe with virtual reality (VR) headsets or augmented reality (AR) technology. The medium of exchange in the metaverse is digital currency.

While users of the internet are “spectators”, the metaverse fully immerses participants in a virtual world, allowing them to interact with each other directly as avatars. The experience is comparable to playing a virtual-reality game – except that the metaverse is a boundless world of interactions that mirrors our “real world” and may even envelop it.