Tue, February 15, 2022

tech

Want to compete in the crypto Olympics?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is inviting everyone to join the thrills and spills in Beijing with a mobile game featuring tradeable non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Created by video game developer nWay, “Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022” is available on iOS and Android for free.

Players compete for Olympic NFT digital pins through ski and snowboard challenges. These crypto tokens can then be traded in the nWayPlay marketplace.

The games developer dropped its first Games-themed digital collectibles, called the Olympic Heritage Collection, on June 17.

nWay is among subsidiaries of Animoca that have produced “play-to-earn” NFT-based games for Manchester City, MotoGP and Formula One.

