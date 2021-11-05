Patong’s Bangla Walking Street vibrant again

Visitors are screened for their temperature at the entrance of the street and asked for vaccination and test records. People are also urged to keep their masks on, though some tourists were spotted ignoring the regulation.
A restaurant staff member said they have tried to get people who are not eating or drinking to keep their masks on, but some refuse to comply.
Meanwhile, very few tuk-tuks were spotted because many of the drivers said they want to wait for more tourists to return.
Published : November 05, 2021
By : THE NATION
