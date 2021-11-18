Sat, November 20, 2021

Treat penguins and myriad fish to food krathongs at Chiang Mai Zoo this Yi Peng Festival

Chiang Mai Zoo is enticing visitors with a weekend adventure titled “Loy Krathong at Chiang Mai Zoo, Set Your Heart on Preserving the Lanna Tradition”.

Visitors can float ice krathongs for Humboldt penguins to feed on while enjoying a visit to the aquarium, which is decorated with 99 colourful lanterns as part of the annual Yi Peng Festival.

The zoo has set up two cool attraction points for tourists to get a close-up view of the lovely creatures amid the heartwarming festival.

Treat penguins and myriad fish to food krathongs at Chiang Mai Zoo this Yi Peng Festival One is the Humboldt penguin area: visitors can take part in the rare, exciting task of feeding more than 20 penguins with colourful mackerel ice krathongs. This zone is open to the public from November 19 to 21, 11am to 11.30am and 1pm to 3.30pm.

Chiang Mai Zoo has also decorated its aquarium zone with 99 multicoloured Lanna lanterns, turning the forest-arch bridge into an extra beautiful attraction. Marine animal lovers can feed hundreds of fish using fish-food krathongs and even float underwater lanterns at the sea-fish tunnel. The event at the aquarium is already on and continues until Sunday with two rounds per day, at 11am and 2.30pm.

If you are travelling up North, don’t miss this rare opportunity.

Published : November 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

