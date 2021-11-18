Treat penguins and myriad fish to food krathongs at Chiang Mai Zoo this Yi Peng Festival

One is the Humboldt penguin area: visitors can take part in the rare, exciting task of feeding more than 20 penguins with colourful mackerel ice krathongs. This zone is open to the public from November 19 to 21, 11am to 11.30am and 1pm to 3.30pm.

Chiang Mai Zoo has also decorated its aquarium zone with 99 multicoloured Lanna lanterns, turning the forest-arch bridge into an extra beautiful attraction. Marine animal lovers can feed hundreds of fish using fish-food krathongs and even float underwater lanterns at the sea-fish tunnel. The event at the aquarium is already on and continues until Sunday with two rounds per day, at 11am and 2.30pm.

If you are travelling up North, don’t miss this rare opportunity.

