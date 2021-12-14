Room nights offered in 3rd phase of travel subsidy snapped up, TAT eyes 4th phase

Yuthasak Supasorn, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor, said his agency was planning to propose that the Cabinet approve another 13.2 billion baht for the fourth phase of this scheme.
The fourth phase will also be limited to 2 million room nights and the aim is to stimulate tourism in the first quarter of 2022, he said.
This will also be in line with the New Year’s gift Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn had promised to the people, he said.
Yuthasak added that reopening the country was beneficial to every sector because it is not just bringing foreigners back, but the locals have also started travelling.
Tourism behaviour is also changing in line with the new normal, as people are preferring to travel short distances in a private car.
He said the scheme is important to stimulate domestic tourism at the end of the year and expects 120 million total trips if the scheme continues into 2022. Only Thai nationals are eligible for this scheme.
Published : December 14, 2021
