Room nights offered in 3rd phase of travel subsidy snapped up, TAT eyes 4th phase

The fourth phase will also be limited to 2 million room nights and the aim is to stimulate tourism in the first quarter of 2022, he said.

This will also be in line with the New Year’s gift Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn had promised to the people, he said.

Yuthasak added that reopening the country was beneficial to every sector because it is not just bringing foreigners back, but the locals have also started travelling.

Tourism behaviour is also changing in line with the new normal, as people are preferring to travel short distances in a private car.