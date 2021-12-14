Tue, December 14, 2021

thai-destination

Room nights offered in 3rd phase of travel subsidy snapped up, TAT eyes 4th phase

All 2 million slots in the third phase of “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) were snapped up on Monday as people make plans for their New Year holidays.

Yuthasak Supasorn, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor, said his agency was planning to propose that the Cabinet approve another 13.2 billion baht for the fourth phase of this scheme.

The fourth phase will also be limited to 2 million room nights and the aim is to stimulate tourism in the first quarter of 2022, he said.

This will also be in line with the New Year’s gift Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn had promised to the people, he said.

Yuthasak added that reopening the country was beneficial to every sector because it is not just bringing foreigners back, but the locals have also started travelling.

Tourism behaviour is also changing in line with the new normal, as people are preferring to travel short distances in a private car.

Related News

TAT aims at restoring 80 per cent of tourism revenue by 2023

TAT offers guidelines for people wanting to visit Thailand

TAT celebrates first non-stop Sydney-Phuket flight


He said the scheme is important to stimulate domestic tourism at the end of the year and expects 120 million total trips if the scheme continues into 2022. Only Thai nationals are eligible for this scheme.

 

Related News

Published : December 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Trang offers divers an unrestricted view of its beautiful ‘artificial’ coral reef

Published : Dec 14, 2021

TAT aims at restoring 80 per cent of tourism revenue by 2023

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Krabi’s beautiful Maya Bay will reopen on New Year’s day, but with restrictions

Published : Dec 13, 2021

TAT celebrates first non-stop Sydney-Phuket flight

Published : Dec 09, 2021

Latest News

Cabinet sets aside THB642 million to help cover school fees

Published : Dec 14, 2021

THB82.5 billion set aside to clean Bangkok’s Saen Saeb canal over next 10 years

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Over 50 million people got at least 1 jab, says Anutin, warns against fake vaccination certs

Published : Dec 14, 2021

SET rises for the second day despite Omicron variant, QE tapering concerns

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.