Wed, January 19, 2022

TAT turns Lopburi sunflower field into a maze

From January 7 to 9, the Khun Ram Yong sunflower field in Lopburi’s Phatthana Nikhom district will be turned into a beautiful maze that visitors can snap photos and participate in fun-filled maze navigation activity.

“The campaign is called ‘Sunflower Amaze’ and features many games and activities for every family member,” said Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s Lopburi office on Tuesday. “Besides maze navigation, families will also enjoy art and craft activity, plogging run in exchange for prizes, and booths selling Lopburi’s OTOP products at special price. All activities are held under Covid-19 preventive measures.” 

‘Sunflower Amaze’ is part of TAT’s “Thailand Festival Experience” campaign that will be held in several tourist attractions in the central region in a bid to boost domestic tourism.

Furthermore, from January 8 to 9 the Creative Media for Tourism Association will hold the “BCG Road Trip” activity featuring a caravan of electric vehicles traveling from Bangkok to Lopburi and then Saraburi to promote green tourism in the central region. The caravan will also stop at Khun Ram Yong sunflower field and participate in maze navigation game. 

For more information, visit facebook @TATLopburi or call 036-770-0967.

