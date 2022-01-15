Wed, January 19, 2022

It’s time to revisit Krabi’s Maya Bay

Krabi’s beautiful Maya Bay has been opened to tourists from January 1 for the first time since June 1, 2018, Ministry of Tourism and Sports posted on its facebook on Thursday.

The famous marine attraction has been closed for over three years and six months due to “irreparable” ecological damage and to give the area a chance to recover.

Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park only allows 375 tourists to visit Maya Bay for just one hour at a time. Swimming in the bay is strictly prohibited. The bay will be closed for visitors after 4pm of every day.

For more information, visit facebook @Mots.official.TH or https://www.mots.go.th/

