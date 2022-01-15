It’s time to revisit Krabi’s Maya Bay

The famous marine attraction has been closed for over three years and six months due to “irreparable” ecological damage and to give the area a chance to recover.

Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park only allows 375 tourists to visit Maya Bay for just one hour at a time. Swimming in the bay is strictly prohibited. The bay will be closed for visitors after 4pm of every day.

For more information, visit facebook @Mots.official.TH or https://www.mots.go.th/



