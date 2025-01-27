Tourists swarm Yaowarat Road for Chinese New Year

Thanks to spiritual tourism trends, several travellers visited before the New Year, including Chinese and Western tour groups, said a retailer identifying herself as Lang.

She confirmed that retailers in the Leng Buai Ia shrine community gained benefits from the influx of tourists, as well as restaurant operators who purchase ingredients for serving their customers.

She expects the new Vajirasathit 72 Phansa and Vajirathamrong 72 Phansa archways to attract more tourists to take photos and check in on social media, especially younger people.

“I would like to ask audiences to purchase goods in Yaowarat’s Leng Buai Ia shrine community,” she said. “We have a lot of good stuff, and a shrine where worshippers have achieved desires, whether it is career, wealth, or education.”

Two young visitors, Ing Fah and Graphic, advised travellers to prepare some water and other supplies before visiting Yaowarat, saying that the road is crowded with people and has a lot of beautiful places.

“Leng Buai Ia Shrine is a good place for worshipping. There are a lot of lanterns, decorations and photo-taking spots here,” Graphic said.

“I think Wat Leng Noei Yi, also known as Wat Mangkon, is a good place to visit because it has a lot of beautiful landmarks,” Ing Fah added.