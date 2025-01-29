Bangkok smog worsens slightly but remains within safety standard

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29, 2025

PM2.5 pollution higher than yesterday, with five districts recording levels marginally higher then the country’s standard

The air quality in most areas of Bangkok metropolitan was moderate on Wednesday morning, the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.

The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Wednesday at 32.8 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg), slightly under the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg over a three-hour average (5am to 7am), but worse from yesterday morning’s average of 26 mcg.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

The five districts that reported the highest levels of PM2.5 are Nong Khaem (43 mcg), Phasi Charoen (39.7 mcg), Suan Luang (38.8 mcg), Phra Khanong (38.7 mcg), and Khlong Sam Wa (38.4 mcg).

The centre advised Bangkokians to wear facemasks, avoid spending time outdoors and work from home if possible.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as coughing, eye irritation or having trouble breathing, should see a physician, the centre added.

Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.

