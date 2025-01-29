Bangkok smog worsens slightly but remains within safety standard

The air quality in most areas of Bangkok metropolitan was moderate on Wednesday morning, the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.

The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Wednesday at 32.8 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg), slightly under the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg over a three-hour average (5am to 7am), but worse from yesterday morning’s average of 26 mcg.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.