PM follows up on smog reduction measures in Bangkok’s Chinatown

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited MRT stations in Bangkok’s Yaowarat area, also known as Chinatown, on Wednesday to follow up on one of the government’s measures to combat rising smog levels in the capital.
In a bid to combat heavy pollution in Bangkok, the government earmarked over 140 million baht to fund free public transport for seven days from Saturday. The move aims to reduce the use of personal vehicles in the city, as traffic emissions are one of the main sources of PM2.5 dust particles.
PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
In her X (twitter) post, Paetongtarn invited Bangkokians to use free electric trains and buses and refrain from using personal vehicles to help combat PM2.5 problems.
She added that the Transport Ministry will make sure that there are enough public vehicles to facilitate commuters during this 7-day period, which will end on Friday.
“The smog problem is still a priority that the government is urgently addressing, and all necessary measures will be taken so that the people can return to their normal lives as soon as possible,” the PM said, as she boarded an MRT train from Sanam Chai to Hua Lamphong.
Paetongtarn also participated in the Yaowarat Chinese New Year Celebration in Bangkok’s Chinatown on Wednesday.
The event’s opening ceremony was presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to mark the Lunar New Year and the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations.
Highlights of the event include Thai-Chinese cultural performances, such as Dragon and Lion dances by renowned artists. The area is adorned with decorative lights to enhance the festive atmosphere.