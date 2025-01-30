PM follows up on smog reduction measures in Bangkok’s Chinatown

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited MRT stations in Bangkok’s Yaowarat area, also known as Chinatown, on Wednesday to follow up on one of the government’s measures to combat rising smog levels in the capital.

In a bid to combat heavy pollution in Bangkok, the government earmarked over 140 million baht to fund free public transport for seven days from Saturday. The move aims to reduce the use of personal vehicles in the city, as traffic emissions are one of the main sources of PM2.5 dust particles.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

In her X (twitter) post, Paetongtarn invited Bangkokians to use free electric trains and buses and refrain from using personal vehicles to help combat PM2.5 problems.

She added that the Transport Ministry will make sure that there are enough public vehicles to facilitate commuters during this 7-day period, which will end on Friday.