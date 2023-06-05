Excise Dept says fire will not affect public services

Kriengkrai Pattanaporn, Excise Department spokesman, said the fire had been sparked at 11am on the third floor of the department’s headquarters in Bangkok’s Dusit district. However, he said, firefighters were able to put out the flames in 20 minutes, adding that the fire had not spread to other rooms or floors. There were no casualties or injuries, he said.

Kriengkrai said police are investigating the cause of the fire and the department will reveal the information once it is released.

The department will provide public services as usual from Tuesday.