Excise Dept says fire will not affect public services
A fire broke out in the Excise Department’s document filing room on Monday, though the department assured the public that its public services would not be affected.
Kriengkrai Pattanaporn, Excise Department spokesman, said the fire had been sparked at 11am on the third floor of the department’s headquarters in Bangkok’s Dusit district. However, he said, firefighters were able to put out the flames in 20 minutes, adding that the fire had not spread to other rooms or floors. There were no casualties or injuries, he said.
Kriengkrai said police are investigating the cause of the fire and the department will reveal the information once it is released.
The department will provide public services as usual from Tuesday.
Dusit police also confirmed that fire had damaged a document storage room on the third floor.
Pol Colonel Trithep Paerat, deputy commander of the Ratchawang Police Station, which had also dispatched officers, said police have yet to determine the damage or speak to relevant officials. He added that the Scientific Crime Detection Division will investigate the case.