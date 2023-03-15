Cabinet lines up substitute ministers ahead of expected defections this week

Suriya is expected to announce his resignation from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) this week to join the opposition Pheu Thai Party for the upcoming election.

The Industry Ministry therefore lined up two individuals to serve as acting minister until the new minister is elected. They are Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin and Prime Minister’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Two names were proposed because Somsak is also reportedly planning to leave PPRP to join Pheu Thai. If this happens then Thanakorn, will become caretaker industry minister.

Thanakorn said on Tuesday as he was heading for the weekly Cabinet meeting that the House of Representatives will be dissolved on March 20 to allow the election to be held on May 7 as scheduled by the Election Commission.

He also said that this was the last Cabinet meeting before the caretaker Cabinet takes over.

The Pheu Thai Party will announce its full list of 400 constituency candidates on Friday as it seeks a landslide victory at the upcoming election to form a single-party government.