Thailand’s sexiest race sees 3,000 runners streak down Pattaya beach
Thailand's largest – and “sexiest” – beach running event saw 3,000 Thai and foreign participants race down Pattaya beach in front of Central Pattaya on Saturday.
The "Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race" has been held since 2015 to promote Pattaya's image as a sport tourism destination among Thai and international tourists.
The event features a five-kilometre race along Pattaya beach followed by a party. On the start line at this year’s race were celebrities including “Voice of Thailand” season 2 winner Thai Rangsan "Songkran" Panyaruean.
Event organiser Central Pattana said the race is designed to showcase the seaside city’s beautiful beach and various tourism activities for all groups of travellers. The health boost for runners was a bonus, it added.
For next year’s beach run, the mall plans to invite celebrities from other countries in a bid to attract more visitors.
Meanwhile, Pattaya authorities are planning activities to promote tourism at festivals in the latter part of this year, including Loy Krathong and New Year’s countdown fireworks.
