Thailand’s sexiest race sees 3,000 runners streak down Pattaya beach

The event features a five-kilometre race along Pattaya beach followed by a party. On the start line at this year’s race were celebrities including “Voice of Thailand” season 2 winner Thai Rangsan "Songkran" Panyaruean.

Event organiser Central Pattana said the race is designed to showcase the seaside city’s beautiful beach and various tourism activities for all groups of travellers. The health boost for runners was a bonus, it added.