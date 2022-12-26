Prayut green-lights New Year celebrations amid prayers for Princess

The PM was speaking after Bangkok’s Khao San Road scrapped its New Year’s countdown and Pattaya cancelled its December 29-31 fireworks display. Government and court offices have also called off New Year celebrations, while His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch has instructed Thai temples at home and abroad to hold special daily prayers for the Princess.

HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha is being treated for a heart-related condition at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok after losing consciousness on December 14.

Bangkok’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will go ahead with the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023” at Iconsiam next to the Chao Phraya River, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirmed on Friday.

