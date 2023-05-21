At least 5 killed on Mount Everest in deadly week on world’s highest peak

At least nine have died so far on Mount Everest in what has been a deadly climbing season on the world’s highest peak.

Lieutenant-Colonel (Lt-Col) Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub, 56, died on Friday as he was making his final ascent from the so-called death zone above 8,000m. He was the Malaysian Civil Defence Force’s Kedah director.

Sherpas tried to get him back to Camp 4 when he became ill after climbing past the South Summit. According to The Himalayan Times, he died before he could reach the camp.

Camp 4, which sits on a plateau at about 8,000m, is the final base before the summit's ascent.

Former Kedah football coach Azraai Khor Abdullah told Bernama that Lt-Col Awang Askandar had wanted to plant the flags of Malaysia and the Civil Defence Force at Everest’s summit.

“He told me how proud he would be to wave the... flags atop Mount Everest. Malaysia lost a good leader,” he added.

Lakpa Sherpa, a senior official from the 8K Expeditions company, told Reuters that Chinese climber Xuebin Chen, 52, died on Thursday, also during a push towards the summit from 8,000m.

Suzanne Leopoldina Jesus, a 59-year-old teacher from India’s western Maharashtra state, also died on Thursday.

She had wanted to set a record as the first Asian with a pacemaker to scale Everest, but she could not climb higher than 5,800m.

Leopoldina Jesus was assessed to be not in shape to make the ascent, but she wanted to push on.

She got sick and had to be airlifted to a hospital, where she died.