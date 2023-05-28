Gongbei opens Asia's largest duty-free store at land-border checkpoint

Its first floor is for high-end international perfume, cosmetics, and best-selling tobacco and alcohol products, while the second floor is for high-quality imported consumer goods, such as watches and sunglasses.

The ratio of counters for perfume and cosmetics products has remarkably increased, now accounting for 70 per cent of the first floor.

Zheng Zhiqu of Zhuhai Duty-Free Enterprises Group said the store has attracted more than 100 global high-end brands such as La Mer, Tom Ford, and Jo Malone.

The store's product layout has been optimized, and it has applied an opening-up operation model, said Zheng. This has helped improve customers' shopping experience and contributed to developing a one-stop duty-free shopping destination.