SET to provide info on pledged shares, may revise trading regulations

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) plans to disclose information about pledged shares recorded in the Thailand Securities Depository (TSD) system.

The move aims to provide investors with better information to support their investment decisions.

Additionally, SET is reviewing its trading regulations and will propose revised measures to the board by late January, with new guidelines expected in February.

SET spokesperson Rongrak Phanapavudhikul said on Wednesday (January 8) that over the past year, more than 10 trading measures were introduced to boost investor confidence and ensure robust market regulation.