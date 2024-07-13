Honda to shift car manufacturing from Ayutthaya to Prachinburi plant

Japanese automaker Honda has undertaken a restructuring of its manufacturing facilities in Thailand, ceasing car manufacturing operations at its Ayutthaya plant and shifting them to a facility in Prachinburi province.

The Ayutthaya plant will be repurposed to make automotive parts instead, the auto giant said.

Meanwhile, NHK World Japan reported a 50% reduction in Honda's production capacity in Thailand, down from approximately 270,000 units per year to 140,000 units per year. This adjustment is attributed to market conditions and intense competition from electric vehicles (EVs), prompting Honda's management to anticipate lower sales volumes in Thailand going forward.

The move is, however, not seen as a downsizing.