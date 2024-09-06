Thai EV association recharges with new president and board

The Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT) has unveiled a new president and board to guide the country in its mission to become a hub for EV manufacturing and exporting in Southeast Asia.

Suroj Sangsanit, vice president of SAIC Motor-CP, takes over as president of EVAT from Krisda Utamote following his election by the association’s board. His term will last two years, starting July 13, 2024.

EVAT is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting and supporting the exchange of knowledge on EV technology and innovation, as well as providing consulting on regulatory standards and developing EV technology in Thailand. The association has over 390 members drawn from the private sector, educational institutions, state enterprises, and individuals.