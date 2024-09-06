Thai EV association recharges with new president and board

The Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT) has unveiled a new president and board to guide the country in its mission to become a hub for EV manufacturing and exporting in Southeast Asia.
Suroj Sangsanit, vice president of SAIC Motor-CP, takes over as president of EVAT from Krisda Utamote following his election by the association’s board. His term will last two years, starting July 13, 2024.
EVAT is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting and supporting the exchange of knowledge on EV technology and innovation, as well as providing consulting on regulatory standards and developing EV technology in Thailand. The association has over 390 members drawn from the private sector, educational institutions, state enterprises, and individuals.
Suroj said EVAT’s key mission is to advance and promote the Thai EV industry within the supply chain.
"I envision Thailand becoming a base for manufacturing electric vehicles, a technology of the future, creating jobs, careers, and income for Thai workers, and enhancing the skills of the workforce in production, development, and maintenance of EVs through partnerships with public and private organisations, both domestically and internationally," he said.
Uthen Supatti, EVAT vice president of Academic Affairs and Personnel Development, emphasised that Thailand must develop human resources and advance technological knowledge to become an EV hub in Southeast Asia.
Siamnut Phanasorn, vice president of Industry and Business Development, said the association supports the government's 30@30 policy to achieve carbon neutrality by ensuring EVs account for 30% of auto production by 2030.
"We hope that one day Thailand will be a major exporter of electric vehicles, becoming a product champion and generating income for the country, similar to [current production of] pickup trucks."
The association is working with the Board of Investment (BOI) and the Thai Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association to support production and attract foreign investment in the EV sector.
Jaturong Suriyasasin, vice president of Infrastructure Development, highlighted the need to develop EV infrastructure to meet growing consumer demand. Charging stations operated by various companies are mushrooming, with national energy conglomerate PTT expecting to have 600 charging stations nationwide by the end of this year.