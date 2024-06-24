Increasing debt platforms to blame for dips in auto and housing sales

Techin Dulyarittirong, head of Market Development and Auto Loan Relationship Management at Kiatnakin Phatra Bank, noted that the overall automobile market is continuing to slow, with new car sales in Q1 2024 standing at 160,000 units, a decrease of 24.6% compared to the same period last year. If this trend continues, the annual car market could slow down further from last year’s 775 billion baht in new car sales.

“The main reasons are the high level of household debt, especially the increasing NPLs in auto loans. The slow economic recovery in Thailand this year has affected the debt repayment capabilities of borrowers, increasing the risk of NPLs. Moreover, the new car market has been experiencing intense competition in special interest rates, and in the past 2-3 months, the prices of electric vehicles have been consistently decreasing. This situation means that when customers cannot afford to repay their loans, the repossessed cars are sold at lower prices, which is not cost-effective for lenders,” Techin said.

Wichai Suphasathitkul, CEO of Heng Leasing and Capital Public Company Limited, stated that due to the uncertain economic situation, the company is cautious in extending auto loans at this time. The company’s auto loan disbursements in Q1 were 15.183 billion baht, and it is expected to maintain this level throughout the year, with a slight increase to 15.2 billion baht, up 0.6% from last year’s 15.1 billion baht. The focus will be on debt collection and prudent loan approvals, with stricter assessments of the customers’ financial capacity and the quality of collateral to mitigate the impact of declining used car prices.