Applications for virtual bank licences to close on Sept 19

Four large groups are in the running to become a licenced Virtual Bank as the deadline for applications looms. The Bank of Thailand and the Ministry of Finance will then evaluate the qualifications of the applicants, with the winning candidates to be announced by mid-2025 and operations expected to start a year later.

The Virtual Bank license application process has drawn the attention of major domestic and international financial groups eager to compete in this new arena. Besides expanding financial access, this sector holds immense potential to generate substantial revenue and new business opportunities.

Based on prior announcements from major financial players, the four joint venture applicants are detailed below.

SCB X

SCB X, the parent company of Siam Commercial Bank, one of Thailand’s top financial institutions, boasts a robust customer base and significant resources. It has long operated securely in the banking and financial sectors and has transitioned into the digital world through massive technology investments.

Joining it is KakaoBank, the largest digital bank in South Korea, which brings not only expertise in virtual banking but also technological prowess that enhances access to financial services. KakaoBank’s success in South Korea is notable, with over a million users just five days after its launch, which quickly positioned it as the top digital bank in the country.

WeBank, China’s number one digital bank, is another strong partner. It is highly successful, with 362 million user accounts, primarily serving the working class. Around 75% of its users are from the unserved and underserved populations, showcasing how WeBank uses new technology to expand access to financial services.