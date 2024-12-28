Comparison of two of Thailand's wealthiest individuals in 2024

One of the most influential business figures in Thailand in 2024 is undoubtedly Sarath Ratanavadi, chief executive of Gulf Energy Development Pcl. As a leading figure in the energy sector, he has drawn attention for his business’ growth and prominence this year.

Recently, he strengthened his business by capitalising on the future trend of data centres and took his company public on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Gulf Energy currently has four listed securities, with a total market capitalisation of more than 1.88 trillion baht.

Meanwhile, Dhanin Chearavanont, owner of the CP Group, continues to build significant wealth and assets. He currently has four companies listed on the stock exchange, with a combined market capitalisation of 1.37 trillion baht (as of December 25, 2024, according to the Stock Exchange of Thailand).

The four Gulf Group stocks collectively have a market capitalisation of 1.88 trillion baht. Here's a breakdown of each company: