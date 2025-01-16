WHA Group Expands Vietnam Investments for growth and social responsibility

In line with its mission, "WHA: WE SHAPE THE FUTURE," the group remains committed to fostering sustainable growth and driving impactful social initiatives.
Jareeporn Jarukornsakul Chairman of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Executive Officer of WHA Corporation Public Company Limited, highlighted significant progress in WHA Group’s development projects in Vietnam. The company is advancing its investments across two provinces: Nghe An and Thanh Hoa.
Key Projects in Nghe An Province
Through WHA Vietnam, the WHA group has expanded the WHA Industrial Zone 2 – Nghe An (Phase 1), covering 183 hectares (1,144 rai). This new phase caters to growing investor demand, recognising Nghe An as a rapidly emerging production hub. With this addition, WHA Group will have developed 680 hectares (4,250 rai) of industrial land in Nghe An, with further expansion plans underway.
Strategically located near Vinh City, WHA Industrial Zone 2 – Nghe An offers excellent connectivity to key infrastructure, including Highway 7C, Cua Lo Port, and Vinh International Airport. The zone is ideal for high-value industries such as electronics, electrical appliances, telecommunications, automotive, packaging, construction materials, and consumer goods, supported by a skilled workforce.
As part of its social responsibility efforts, WHA Group has collaborated with the Dong Nam Economic Zone Authority to donate 300 million Vietnamese dong to construct secure housing for underprivileged families in Nghi Loc District. Additionally, the group provided Tet festival gift sets worth over 200 million Vietnamese dong to needy families, fostering happiness during the New Year celebration.
Major Developments in Thanh Hoa Province
Key projects in Thanh Hoa include the WHA Smart Technology Zone 1, covering 540 hectares (3,375 rai). The first phase of 178.5 hectares (1,116 rai) has received its Investment Registration Certificate (IRC) under Vietnamese investment laws, with operations expected to accommodate investors by mid-2025. Moreover, the WHA Smart Technology Zone 2, spanning 174.9 hectares (1,093 rai), is under approval.
WHA Group has also signed an MOU with the People’s Committee of Thanh Hoa Province to develop additional projects in Thieu Hoa, including:
• Long Duy Giang Industrial Estate: 300-400 hectares (1,875-2,500 rai)
• Long Cong Thanh Industrial Estate: 300 hectares (1,875 rai)
• Logistics Project: 50 hectares (313 rai)
Furthermore, WHA Group has donated 500 million Vietnamese dong to Hoang Hoa and Thieu Hoa districts to build homes for disadvantaged families, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth and improving local communities' quality of life.
Currently, WHA Group serves over 1,000 customers worldwide and is dedicated to positioning Vietnam as a leading industrial destination in the region. The company continues to promote sustainable growth through renewable energy initiatives and holistic community development, creating shared value for all stakeholders. Aligned with its mission, "WHA: WE SHAPE THE FUTURE," WHA Group is determined to contribute to a sustainable future for all.