WHA Group Expands Vietnam Investments for growth and social responsibility

In line with its mission, "WHA: WE SHAPE THE FUTURE," the group remains committed to fostering sustainable growth and driving impactful social initiatives.

Jareeporn Jarukornsakul Chairman of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Executive Officer of WHA Corporation Public Company Limited, highlighted significant progress in WHA Group’s development projects in Vietnam. The company is advancing its investments across two provinces: Nghe An and Thanh Hoa.

Key Projects in Nghe An Province

Through WHA Vietnam, the WHA group has expanded the WHA Industrial Zone 2 – Nghe An (Phase 1), covering 183 hectares (1,144 rai). This new phase caters to growing investor demand, recognising Nghe An as a rapidly emerging production hub. With this addition, WHA Group will have developed 680 hectares (4,250 rai) of industrial land in Nghe An, with further expansion plans underway.

Strategically located near Vinh City, WHA Industrial Zone 2 – Nghe An offers excellent connectivity to key infrastructure, including Highway 7C, Cua Lo Port, and Vinh International Airport. The zone is ideal for high-value industries such as electronics, electrical appliances, telecommunications, automotive, packaging, construction materials, and consumer goods, supported by a skilled workforce.

As part of its social responsibility efforts, WHA Group has collaborated with the Dong Nam Economic Zone Authority to donate 300 million Vietnamese dong to construct secure housing for underprivileged families in Nghi Loc District. Additionally, the group provided Tet festival gift sets worth over 200 million Vietnamese dong to needy families, fostering happiness during the New Year celebration.