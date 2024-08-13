Deloitte unveils Thailand\'s Best Managed Companies 2024 winners

Thailand's Best Managed Companies 2024 Winners

Won 4 consecutive years (Gold Standard)

Better Pharma Company Limited - Agriculture

Carabao Group Public Company Limited - Beverage Manufacturing & Distribution

C.J. More Company Limited - Retailer, Grocery, Convenience Stores, Food & Beverage

S. Khonkaen Foods Public Company Limited - Food and beverage manufacturing

Won 3 consecutive years

Aksorn Education Public Company Limited - Education

CP-Meiji Company Limited - Food and beverage manufacturing

Sappe Public Company Limited - Food and beverage manufacturing

SCGJWD Logistics Public Company Limited - Logistics service provider

Won 2 consecutive years

Asian Alliance International Public Company Limited - Human and pet food Manufacturing

Asian Sea Corporation Public Company Limited - Human and pet food Manufacturing

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited - Healthcare

Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited - Top up service provider

Jubilee Enterprise Public Company Limited - Jewellery

MP Group (Thailand) Company Limited - Healthcare

Origin Property Public Company Limited - Property Development

Taokaenoi Food and Marketing Public Company Limited - Food and beverage manufacturing

Thai Union Feedmill Public Company Limited - Agriculture

UAC Global Public Company Limited - Trading, Industrial products, Oil & Gas

First-time winner

Siam Global House Public Company Limited - Construction and Home Improvement Retail

"We extend our warmest congratulations to all 19 winning companies on this outstanding achievement. Their dedication to excellence, innovation, and positive impact is truly admirable and inspiring. A special congratulations to the four companies achieving Gold Standard status – a remarkable accomplishment.

We are equally proud of our 14 returning winners and our one new recipient. The continued success of these companies is a testament to their unwavering commitment to driving growth and making a positive impact. Their ability to adapt and thrive in the changing and challenging business landscape has been instrumental to their achievements.", said Subhasakdi Krishnamra, Managing Partner, Deloitte Thailand

Kamolwan Chunhagsikarn, Thailand Best Managed Companies Leader, Deloitte Thailand, added, " It is with great pride that we recognize this year's exceptional award winners. Over the past four years, we have witnessed the winners build on comprehensive management excellence, enhance organization agility, create truly distinctive core values, make the social impact, and demonstrate resilience and sustainable growth during the economic downturn.

Our program, operated globally, is designed to inspire, celebrate and build an ecosystem of best managed companies with the network over 1,300 winners worldwide. This year marks a pivotal moment as we unveil our refreshed brand identity of the program, symbolizing upward progress, global reach, and the power of collaboration."

Chua How Kiat, Best Managed Companies Leader, Deloitte Southeast Asia, said, "The winners of Best Managed Companies awards stand out for their innovation, purpose-driven value creation, industry leadership, commitment to sustainability, active talent engagement and customer-centric mindset. Having witnessed the evolution of the winners through the awards process, particularly for those who have participated over recent years, it is remarkable to see how they have raised the bar for success among private businesses in the region."

The winners have been invited to join the 2024 Southeast Asia Entrepreneur Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on 5 November 2024, for a day of knowledge sharing, networking, and marketplace recognition.

The Thailand winners join a global network of Best Managed Companies comprising more than 1,300 organisations from 46 countries across Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, and Middle East, and is launching across Africa.

The Thailand's Best Managed Companies application process provides participating companies with the opportunity to comprehensively assess their entire business, guided by Deloitte subject matter experts. This evaluation encompasses performance, management practices and strategic goals.

This year, the program welcomes its independent judging panel, Darutsakorn Wisootthisin, Assistant Secretary-General, Thai Bankers' Association, Thanadej Kulpitivan, Managing Editor, BrandAge, and Dr. Pavitra Jindahra, Assistant Professor of Marketing and Lead of Data Analytics Center, Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University.

Best Managed Companies is a flagship program presented by Deloitte Private, a division of Deloitte exclusively focused on serving private clients of all sizes.