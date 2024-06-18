Worldwide public cloud end-user spending to surpass $675 billion in 2024

Worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is forecast to grow 20.4% to a total of $675.4 billion in 2024, up from $561 billion in 2023, according to the latest forecast from Gartner, Inc. This growth is being driven by generative AI (GenAI) and application modernization.
Organizations in Thailand are expected to spend more than US$1.8 billion on public cloud services in 2024, an increase of 30.1% from 2023, according to the latest forecast from Gartner, Inc. Spending on infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) will see the largest growth with an increase of 39.6%, followed by platform-as-a-service (PaaS) at 26%.
“The continued growth we expect to see in public cloud spending can be largely attributed to GenAI due to the continued creation of general-purpose foundation models and the ramp up to delivering GenAI-enabled applications at scale,” said Sid Nag, Vice President Analyst at Gartner. “Because of this continued growth, we expect public cloud end-user spending to eclipse the one trillion dollar mark before the end of this decade.”
All segments of the cloud market are expected to see growth in 2024. Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) is forecast to experience the highest end-user spending growth at 25.6%, followed by platform-as-a-service (PaaS) at 20.6% (see Table 1).
“IaaS continues at a robust growth rate that is reflective of the GenAI revolution that is underway,” said Nag. “The need for infrastructure to undertake AI model training, inferencing and fine-tuning has only been growing and will continue to grow exponentially and have a direct effect on IaaS consumption.”
While cloud infrastructure and platform services are driving the highest spending growth, SaaS remains the largest segment of the cloud market in end-user spending. SaaS spending is projected to grow 20% to a total of $247.2 billion in 2024.
“SaaS spending is driven by applications being modernized by independent software vendors to run in a SaaS-based consumption model,” said Nag. “Organizations continue to increase their usage of cloud for specific use cases such as AI, machine learning, Internet of Things and big data which is driving this SaaS growth.”