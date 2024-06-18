Worldwide public cloud end-user spending to surpass $675 billion in 2024

Worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is forecast to grow 20.4% to a total of $675.4 billion in 2024, up from $561 billion in 2023, according to the latest forecast from Gartner, Inc. This growth is being driven by generative AI (GenAI) and application modernization.

Organizations in Thailand are expected to spend more than US$1.8 billion on public cloud services in 2024, an increase of 30.1% from 2023, according to the latest forecast from Gartner, Inc. Spending on infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) will see the largest growth with an increase of 39.6%, followed by platform-as-a-service (PaaS) at 26%.