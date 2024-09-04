Compromised servers in Thailand cause nearly 200k malicious incidents in Q2

Kaspersky's recent report shows alarming results. The global cybersecurity company observed a huge increase in malicious incidents caused by servers hosted in Thailand. In the second quarter of 2024 (April - June), Kaspersky detected 196,078 incidents, which is 203.48% higher than the same period last year, when Kaspersky logged 64,609 incidents.

When considering quarter by quarter, Kaspersky detected 196,078 incidents in Q2 of 2024 (April - June), which is 24.15% higher than the previous quarter (January - March) where Kaspersky logged 157,935 incidents.

Threat actors use compromised servers to host websites that deliver malware to unwary users. Users are drawn into these websites using fake advertisements, phishing links in emails and SMS, and other methods.

Their computers and devices are later explored for vulnerabilities and breaches. When users encounter such online threats, Kaspersky Solutions detects and blocks them. Additionally, the sources of these threats are also located and recorded.

In 2023, cyberthreat incidences in Thailand grew by 114.25% over the previous year. Educational agencies are the most often targeted industry (632 incidents). Other government entities came next (461 incidents), followed by commercial operators and private companies (148 incidents), and banking and finance (148 incidents).