Over 75% of Malaysian firms look for AI literacy in prospective employees

This is because more than 75% of employers currently prioritise candidates with AI proficiency. In comparison, almost 80% of young professionals employed in the workforce expect to see changes to their job roles due to AI.

Recruitment agency Jobstreet by SEEK’s head of marketing Sammy Chan said AI literacy is becoming integral to many industries and, in some cases, already plays a key role in daily tasks.

“This shift is reshaping job opportunities across various sectors.

“For instance, the adoption rate of AI for jobs in the hospitality sector is 32%, the legal sector 34% and the transportation sector 36%.

“This is likely because these fields are perceived as less impacted by AI advancements,” she told The Star when contacted yesterday.

Based on the Decoding Global Talent Report 2024: GenAI Edition, she said 79% of Malaysian professionals anticipate changes to their roles due to AI integration while 28% are expecting significant transformations.

She said concerns among employees are particularly pronounced in fields like digitalisation, AI and public service where rapid technological advancements are reshaping job functions.