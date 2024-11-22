Over 75% of Malaysian firms look for AI literacy in prospective employees

This is because more than 75% of employers currently prioritise candidates with AI proficiency. In comparison, almost 80% of young professionals employed in the workforce expect to see changes to their job roles due to AI.
Recruitment agency Jobstreet by SEEK’s head of marketing Sammy Chan said AI literacy is becoming integral to many industries and, in some cases, already plays a key role in daily tasks.
“This shift is reshaping job opportunities across various sectors.
“For instance, the adoption rate of AI for jobs in the hospitality sector is 32%, the legal sector 34% and the transportation sector 36%.
“This is likely because these fields are perceived as less impacted by AI advancements,” she told The Star when contacted yesterday.
Based on the Decoding Global Talent Report 2024: GenAI Edition, she said 79% of Malaysian professionals anticipate changes to their roles due to AI integration while 28% are expecting significant transformations.
She said concerns among employees are particularly pronounced in fields like digitalisation, AI and public service where rapid technological advancements are reshaping job functions.
“In contrast, the legal and healthcare sectors appear less affected, with employees confident their roles will remain unchanged,” she added.
At present, she said only 5% of employees fear losing their jobs entirely due to generative AI, with half of the workforce believing that upskilling is the key to remaining relevant.
While AI is transforming the workforce, Chan said it does not pose a threat to fresh graduates.
Apart from AI fluency, she said fresh graduates must develop “uniquely human skills”, such as leadership, project management and strategic thinking.
“In today’s AI-driven era, fresh graduates should prioritise developing in-demand skills like project management, creative problem-solving and critical thinking.
“Our report reveals that 57% of workers are eager to upskill and stay competitive, highlighting the growing importance of AI fluency, which requires mastering tools like ChatGPT and other automation platforms,” she added.
On what employers are looking for, Chan said graduates must be familiar with AI applications such as ChatGPT, Gemini and industry-specific tools for data analysis and automation.
“For example, graduates who wish to enter the design and creative field should get familiar with Gen-AI tools such as MidJourney and Canva.
“Analytical thinking, problem-solving skills and a good understanding of these systems are particularly sought after in tech-driven industries like IT, marketing and business management,” she said.
However, she pointed out that most companies are willing to train and upskill at this adoption stage involving fresh graduates.
“With fresh graduates adept in learning, AI should not pose a threat,” she added.
Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) senior lecturer (Information Science and Technology) Nurhidayah Bahar said AI should not be seen as a threat but as an opportunity for fresh graduates.
Based on a recent report, she said over 75% of employers now prioritise candidates with AI proficiency.
“This shows that AI literacy is no longer just a nice-to-have but a must-have’ skill in the modern workplace,” she said.
However, she said it does not mean AI will be replacing humans entirely in certain sectors.
“Instead, AI can create room for new roles and enhance existing ones.
“For instance, fresh graduates can focus on areas that require creativity, critical thinking and emotional intelligence skills that AI cannot replicate.
“So, rather than being a competitor, AI is more of a collaborator. It complements human capabilities,” she said when contacted yesterday.
While acknowledging that AI will reshape the job landscape, she said it should not discourage fresh graduates from taking on the AI challenge.