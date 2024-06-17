SEC amends regulations to increase minimum auditors in audit firms for market strength

The amendments aim to enhance the overall strength of audit firms in the capital market and ensure their staff sufficiency to provide high-quality audit services to listed companies in compliance with professional standards.

The SEC has endorsed the concept of requiring audit firms to maintain an appropriate number of auditors in the capital market to enhance their overall strength and ensure sufficient staff to provide high-quality audit services to listed companies in compliance with professional standards.

Following a public hearing on the proposed principles and draft regulations, most respondents agreed with the proposal. The SEC has therefore issued the relevant regulations, with the essential points as follows: