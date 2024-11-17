Pichai reveals why he thinks the Thai stock index won’t hit 2,000

Pichai, who is also deputy prime minister, said: “I have never believed the Thai stock market would hit 2,000 points. While investors appreciate the Thai stock market, they primarily invest to collect dividends. Once they receive dividends, they sell off their shares. Thailand has many companies of this nature — profitable, cash-rich, but reinvesting little. Instead, they distribute their dividends to investors. This keeps the Thai economy reliant on old production platforms,” said Pichai.

The lack of increased investment stems from long-standing structural issues. These persistent problems have hindered the emergence of new investments and innovative companies, particularly in advanced technologies, he said. “As a result, Thailand resembles an ageing tycoon — wealthy and well-off but with no clear vision for the future. The country continues to rely on past achievements without developing new economic drivers for sustained growth.”