Ratchaburi’s Nasatta Park is all lit up for the cool season

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is urging both foreign and domestic tourists to take time this cool season to marvel at the light show being offered by the Nasatta Light Festival Winter Illumination in Ratchaburi from today until April 27.
Nasatta Park, a cultural tourism and learning destination, preserves Thai heritage through modern technology. Hosting its first light festival in 2018, the park has continued this annual event, which is now in its 7th year. This year’s theme, “Thai Literary Heroines and Flowers in Literature” showcases Thailand's unique stories and legends.
Covering over 30 rai (12 acres), the park features 24 illuminated zones adorned with millions of lights, creating breathtaking and grander displays than ever.
Yuthalak Siripornlert, executive director of Nasatta and Sirilert Co., told a recent press conference that Nasatta Park came about from the founder’s dedication and expertise in fibreglass art, and has evolved into a hub for preserving Thai cultural heritage.
“The founder’s vision is to conserve Thai heritage for future generations, creating a centre of religious faith, cultural pride, and an educational tourism experience. By integrating modern technology and meaningful activities, Nasatta Park offers an enriching and enjoyable experience for both Thai and international visitors of all ages,” he said.
Wannapa Kiatphongsa, Central Region director of TAT, noted that Nasatta has transformed Ratchaburi from a secondary destination into a must-visit city.
“It has become a magnet for attracting both domestic and international tourists, significantly contributing to the region’s economic growth,” she said.
The TAT is proudly supporting the Nasatta Light Festival Winter Illumination for the 7th year, offering a valuable cultural experience that reflects the unique heritage of Ratchaburi through stunning light displays, Wannapa added.
The festival also features a variety of stalls selling souvenirs, processed products, agricultural goods, and handicrafts from Ratchaburi, aligning with government policies to distribute income across sectors.
The 24 illuminated ones boast different names and themes, namely Thai Glorious Era, Season Change, God of Thunder, Thai Spirit, Sukhothai, Siam Tulip, Sacred Wave, Mystical Entrance, Bliss Blossom, Magic Cave, Infinity Wall, The Magic Pond, Joyful Light Field, Whispering Rose (Interactive), Fluffy Light Dance, Over the Horizon, Breath of Light Tunnel, Flower Blessing, Floating Lantern, Glittering Song, Crystal Walls (Interactive), Nymph Forest and Bua Kome.
A range of cultural activities are also on offer. They include eco-friendly ice krathongs; a chance to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha and Avalokiteshvara for luck and health; and Thai costume photo shoots featuring traditional Thai outfits for rent along with hair, makeup, and professional photography services.
Visitors can tuck into 3D ice cream with Ramayana designs, dine on Thai cuisine at Rossatta or enjoy Western dishes at Bistro, and even take their pets along every Wednesday (park regulations apply).
The park is open from Tuesday to Sunday and all public holidays from 9am to 10pm. Admission costs 100 baht (daytime), 200 baht (nighttime) and 250 baht (full day) for kids, and 200 baht, 300 baht and 350 baht for adults. The ticket office onsite opens at 9.30am.
Story and photos by Kanokporn Shokjaratkul