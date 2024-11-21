Ratchaburi’s Nasatta Park is all lit up for the cool season

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is urging both foreign and domestic tourists to take time this cool season to marvel at the light show being offered by the Nasatta Light Festival Winter Illumination in Ratchaburi from today until April 27.

Nasatta Park, a cultural tourism and learning destination, preserves Thai heritage through modern technology. Hosting its first light festival in 2018, the park has continued this annual event, which is now in its 7th year. This year’s theme, “Thai Literary Heroines and Flowers in Literature” showcases Thailand's unique stories and legends.

Covering over 30 rai (12 acres), the park features 24 illuminated zones adorned with millions of lights, creating breathtaking and grander displays than ever.