Discover six local dishes from Nakhon Pathom

Rawaeng Curry

Rawaeng curry is an ancient Thai coconut curry that dates back to the Dvaravati period and is now quite rare. The name "rawaeng" is not originally Thai, as this dish was influenced by Javanese cuisine. The appearance of rawaeng curry resembles the more familiar panang curry, but instead of using red curry paste, it incorporates green curry paste.

Turmeric is also added, giving it a golden-yellow hue. The result is a dish that looks like a fusion of green curry and turmeric or curry powder-based dishes. Rawaeng curry is thicker than green curry but less creamy than panang curry, making it a hybrid between a stir-fry and a curry.

It is notable for its rich aroma and the flavour of lemongrass and various herbs, which are typical of traditional Thai curries. It’s believed that rawaeng curry originated from the Javanese influence in southern Thailand, which shares cultural similarities with Indonesia. This has led to speculation about whether rawaeng curry is actually Thai green curry or Indonesian curry, which is how it earned its name "rawaeng", meaning suspicion or uncertainty.

Chun Pia

Chun pia is a traditional Teochew Chinese snack that has been passed down through generations. It is a reflection of the cultural heritage of overseas Chinese, particularly in the Bang Luang Market in Nakhon Pathom, where it has been enjoyed for many years. This snack represents the harmonious blend of Thai and Chinese cultures, stemming from Chinese immigrants who settled in the area.

Today, chun pia is rare, as few people know how to make it. However, it can still be found at Bang Luang Market, where "Ama Iam" (Iam Sae-Hueng) has been making and selling this snack for more than 50 years. It remains a popular delicacy in this 100-year-old market, and failing to taste it is considered a missed opportunity for visitors.

Bamboo Shoot and Lotus Stem

This local dessert comes from the Ban Song Hong community, where it has been passed down from grandparents to the younger generations. It showcases the wisdom of using locally grown plants, such as bamboo shoots and lotus stems, to create sweet treats. In the past, families would prepare their own sweets, as they were not readily available like today.

Both bamboo shoots and lotus stems are known for their medicinal properties. Bamboo shoots help regulate the intestines and lower cholesterol, while lotus stems help reduce fever, clear phlegm, relieve thirst, and rejuvenate the heart.

In ancient times, these ingredients were made into a dessert that was both nutritious and appealing to children. While most people use them in savoury dishes like bamboo shoot curry or stir-fried lotus stems, few realise they can also be made into sweet dishes. Bamboo shoots and lotus stems are naturally pesticide-free and available year-around.

Khi Nu Palm Sugar

This dessert is rare and difficult to find because it requires palm-sugar pulp, which is only available during the rainy season. As a result, khi nu palm sugar dessert is seasonal and challenging to source.

The dessert is primarily made from rice flour and palm-sugar pulp, and its texture resembles sand grains, which has led some people to call it "sand dessert". Others call it "khi nu”, (rat droppings) and while it seems difficult to make, it is actually not too complicated.

