Three traditional Phetchaburi dishes at risk of disappearing

Phetchaburi province, not far from Bangkok, is recognised for its unique culinary identity. In 2021, UNESCO designated Phetchaburi as a "City of Gastronomy", making it the fifth city in Thailand to receive this honour, following Phuket, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai and Bangkok.

Phetchaburi’s food culture stands out and has earned it the title of “City of Three Flavours”. The province’s cuisine is defined by its balanced ingredients: the sweetness of Jaggery palm sugar, the saltiness of sea salt, and the tanginess of local limes, all sourced within Phetchaburi. These ingredients are thoughtfully incorporated into the local dishes enjoyed by residents.

However, many traditional recipes of Phetchaburi are at risk of fading away over time. To preserve these culinary traditions, Thailand's Department of Cultural Promotion, Ministry of Culture has launched the "Lost Taste" initiative for the 2024 fiscal year. This project aims to document and conserve regional dishes from various parts of Thailand, highlighting the cultural value of these foods, their preparation methods, and their history.

The research into Phetchaburi's regional foods identified three dishes at risk of disappearing: